Afghanistan Live News: UK Ability to Process Evacuations “Extremely Low” as US on Alert for Further Attacks | World News

20:21

US embassy in Kabul warns citizens at four airport gates to ‘leave immediately’

US citizens who are at the Abbey gate, the east gate, the north gate or the new Interior Ministry gate now “must leave immediately,” the embassy in Kabul warned.

The embassy also said that citizens should avoid traveling to the airport due to security threats.

20:13

United States on alert for new attacks

US forces helping evacuate Afghans desperate to flee the Taliban regime were on alert for more attacks on Friday.

The White House said the next few days of an ongoing US evacuation operation that the Pentagon says has removed some 111,000 people from Afghanistan in the past two weeks will likely be the most dangerous.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the United States believes there are still “specific and credible” threats against the airport after the bombing of one of its gates.

“We are certainly prepared and we would look forward to future attempts,” Kirby told reporters in Washington. “We are monitoring these threats, very, very specifically, virtually in real time.”

US and allied forces are competing to complete evacuations of their citizens and vulnerable Afghans and to withdraw from Afghanistan before the August 31 deadline set by President Joe Biden after two decades of US military presence there.

About 4,200 people were evacuated from Kabul over a 12-hour period on Friday, the White House said.

Earlier in the day, US officials said a total of about 5,100 Americans had been evacuated, with about 500 more waiting to leave.

While thousands have been evacuated, those who were unable to leave are far outnumbered.

20:00

In case you’ve missed this before: A U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel. posted a video Demanding the accountability of military leaders for the evacuation of Afghanistan, he has been relieved of his duties and will leave the US service, the sailors and the officer involved said on Friday.

Stuart scheller aware your video to Facebook and LinkedIn on Thursday, the 13th, US Service Members, 11 of them marines, and reportedly up to 170 Afghans were killed in a suicide bomb attack at Kabul airport.

“I’ve been fighting for 17 years,” Scheller said, then commander of the Advanced Infantry Training Battalion. “I’m willing to throw it all away to tell my senior leaders: ‘I demand responsibility.’

19:52

These are the key developments of the last hours: