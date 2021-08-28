Afghanistan Live News: UK Ability to Process Evacuations “Extremely Low” as US on Alert for Further Attacks | World News

20:21
US embassy in Kabul warns citizens at four airport gates to ‘leave immediately’
US citizens who are at the Abbey gate, the east gate, the north gate or the new Interior Ministry gate now “must leave immediately,” the embassy in Kabul warned.
The embassy also said that citizens should avoid traveling to the airport due to security threats.
This was just broken on Reuters, we hope to have more information shortly.
Updated
20:13
United States on alert for new attacks
US forces helping evacuate Afghans desperate to flee the Taliban regime were on alert for more attacks on Friday.
The White House said the next few days of an ongoing US evacuation operation that the Pentagon says has removed some 111,000 people from Afghanistan in the past two weeks will likely be the most dangerous.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the United States believes there are still “specific and credible” threats against the airport after the bombing of one of its gates.
“We are certainly prepared and we would look forward to future attempts,” Kirby told reporters in Washington. “We are monitoring these threats, very, very specifically, virtually in real time.”
US and allied forces are competing to complete evacuations of their citizens and vulnerable Afghans and to withdraw from Afghanistan before the August 31 deadline set by President Joe Biden after two decades of US military presence there.
About 4,200 people were evacuated from Kabul over a 12-hour period on Friday, the White House said.
Earlier in the day, US officials said a total of about 5,100 Americans had been evacuated, with about 500 more waiting to leave.
While thousands have been evacuated, those who were unable to leave are far outnumbered.
20:00
In case you’ve missed this before: A U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel. posted a video Demanding the accountability of military leaders for the evacuation of Afghanistan, he has been relieved of his duties and will leave the US service, the sailors and the officer involved said on Friday.
Stuart scheller aware your video to Facebook and LinkedIn on Thursday, the 13th, US Service Members, 11 of them marines, and reportedly up to 170 Afghans were killed in a suicide bomb attack at Kabul airport.
“I’ve been fighting for 17 years,” Scheller said, then commander of the Advanced Infantry Training Battalion. “I’m willing to throw it all away to tell my senior leaders: ‘I demand responsibility.’
Full story below:
19:52
Hello, my name is Helen Sullivan and I will bring you news from Afghanistan as it happens.
As always, if you see news that you think we should know about, you can get in touch on Twitter. @helenrsullivan.
These are the key developments of the last hours:
- Joe Biden’s national security team warned that US troops remain under threat from another terrorist attack. just 24 hours after the devastating suicide bombing at Kabul airport killed 13 US service members and more than 90 Afghans.
- The UK’s ability to process further evacuations from Afghanistan is now “extremely reduced”, the Defense Ministry warned, as the focus was on getting diplomats and service personnel out of the country.
- France to maintain contacts with Taliban officials in Afghanistan to ensure that people at risk can leave the country now that the French evacuation operation has ended, said the country’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.
- Pentagon spokesman John Kirby denied claims that the Taliban had seized parts of the Kabul airport. “I saw that report. It’s false, ”he said.
- The Taliban have made it clear that they want the U.S. diplomatic presence to remain in Afghanistan, according to the US State Department.
- Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that US Marine David Lee Espinoza was among the dead. in the bombing yesterday.
- The last German troops returned to the northern air base of Wunstorf on Friday, after evacuating more than 5,300 people from 45 countries out of Kabul airport in the past 11 days.
- A US Marine Corps lieutenant colonel who posted a video demanding that military leaders be held accountable for the evacuation of Afghanistan has been relieved of his duties. and will be leaving the US service Stuart Scheller posted his video on Facebook and LinkedIn on Thursday.
- Two British citizens and the son of a British citizen were among the dead. said UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Two more British citizens were injured.
- There was one suicide bomb attack and not two, as previously stated, the Pentagon clarified.
- A “credible” terrorist threat remains as the airlift continues, the Pentagon said. A spokesperson said: “We still believe there are credible threats, in fact I would say specific credible threats, and we want to make sure we are prepared for them.”
- Up to half a million Afghans could flee the crisis in their homeland, The UN refugee agency UNHCR said, calling on all neighboring countries to keep their borders open for those seeking safety.
- An “unprecedented” number of people travel from Afghanistan to Pakistan through the official border crossing after the suicide bombing at the airport has prompted more people to try to flee the country.
- Eager crowds of Afghans still wait to join the western evacuation airlift from the crowded gates of Kabul airport. less than a day after the bombing, as flights resumed with new urgency.