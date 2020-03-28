Afghanistan released from prison about 10 thousand prisoners of coronavirus

By Maria Batterbury

Афганистан выпустит из тюрем порядка 10 тыс. заключенных из-за кооронавируса

The authorities of Afghanistan intend to announce Amnesty for at least 10 thousand prisoners to prevent the spread of coronavirus. This was announced by the office of the President, Ashraf Ghani, informs Deutsche welle.

Among the prisoners shall be released, no members of the radical Islamic Taliban or the militants of the terrorist group ISIS. All the people who are subject to Amnesty, over 55 years of age.

President Ghani has already signed the corresponding decree.

Maria Batterbury

