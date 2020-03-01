After a stroke, the doctors said I would never be able to sing, — the participant of “Voice of the country”…

Zoryana wowed the coaches and audience at the blind auditions vocal talent show “Golos Krainy-10” (“1+1”). The girl sang from childhood, and participated in vocal competitions and wanted to get on the big stage. But last spring, her dreams were destroyed. In 15 years, max suffered a stroke. The doctors assured her that she will never be able to sing. It took her four long months to recover your body learn again to hear and not lose the opportunity to sing.

Despite the ban doctors, Zoryana came to vocal show, costache performed their hit Rise up and was able to deploy all four coaches ‘ chairs. The coaches showered her with compliments, and Zoryana was crying not believing that this is really happening.

— I decided to come to the stage of “the Voice” to show the audience that anything is possible and to never give up, — said Zorian after the speech.

She thought about choosing a team. It is recognized that wished for her singing turned his favorite chair by Dima Monatic.

See also: Revelation Nastya Kamensky and recognition of Tina Karol: highlights of the sixth broadcast of “the Voice of the country-10”

“When you took the blindfold off and I saw that I had no hair and a large scar on his head, felt fear and cried”

Now, we are actively preparing for the vocal battles, the constant rehearsals, — said Zorian. — Of course, with the advent in my life of the project daily schedule has completely changed. We rehearse with partner “ballam”, constantly in touch with Dima Monticom. A few months ago, my priority was study.

— Not difficult given such a busy schedule, given your problems?

— I admit, a little difficult. It’s a big strain on the blood vessels of the brain. But, on the other hand, understand that in my life right now an important step, and I can’t miss this opportunity. The more that in the future I want to be creative, music.

After surgery, rehabilitation was a period when I had to take pills, I worked in a special center, where I developed the left side of the body.

It took several months of intense training to get back in shape. Now I just have loads of rarely get headaches. I take painkillers and it goes away. You know, I try not to think about what happened to me. I recovered, and this is important.

— It was recently.

— More than six months ago. That day, April 14, remember to the smallest detail. Rather, the part of the day. It was the second stage of the qualifying round on festival “black sea games”. I really wanted to win, go to Skadovsk, to perform on the big stage… the Selection took place in one of Kiev’s halls. I was fifteen, I came to the competition with father and mother. Before going out on stage very worried. And when he sang, I suddenly felt that I had a headache. Realized that with me something not so. But the song sang. Went backstage and fell into the hands of parents. Said I feel very bad, dizzy. Mom and dad immediately took me home. I wasn’t getting any better, he felt sick and vomited. It was like a fog…

“When he sang during the elimination round on “the black sea games”, suddenly I felt that I had a headache,” — says the girl

— What the doctors said?

The parents called an ambulance and I was taken to Kyiv infectious diseases hospital with suspected meningitis. Doctors have not confirmed this diagnosis. Then I was taken to the children’s Department of neurology, had a CT scan. It showed what I have in mind, a huge hematoma and had to make a decision about the operation. I don’t remember because you were unconscious. At five in the morning I was put on the operating table. Parents were informed that I had a stroke.

15 years?!

Said that its cause is the congenital abnormality. I have, as I understand it, was originally complicated vessels. Nobody could say when it broke the vessel and why.

See also: “I lost sleep”: an unexpected confession the most popular member “the Voice of the country-10” (photo, video)

— Remember the time, when he came to himself?

— Very vaguely. The first thing felt, waking up in the recovery room — a terrible thirst. I then did not understand what was happening to me where they are. On his head was a bandage. The whole day I was not let parents. I saw them the next morning. Mom correctly explained what happened to me. The bandage was removed in two weeks. I was afraid to go to the mirror. And then I saw that I had absolutely no hair on his head and a big scar.

— Experienced then shock?

Fear. I have shed tears. All the time asking why is this happening to me?! For fifteen years I lived, not knowing worries. And, of course, never thought I could experience something like that. I had beautiful long hair… And now completely bald, the diagnosis of stroke. It just didn’t hit my head. It took a while for me to accept the situation. But I’m not broke, never gave up and is now fully recovered.

“I really wanted to get into the team learned that Montika. And the dream came true”

— What helped you during that period?

— Support for parents and loved ones. Without them I would not have coped. Every day in the hospital with me were mom and dad or older sister. Came school friend, distracted conversations. And I slowly began to recover. In addition, I had music. She helped me on some subconscious level. A few weeks after the surgery I have included the entry with the selection “black sea games”. And I feel like I experienced it all over again. You could hear how hard I sing. But I had to hear to move on. I wanted to sing and believed that I will succeed.

— When did you know you can’t control the left arm and leg?

— Two days after the operation. Every day the doctors came to me, stabbed with needles the body. On the left side I was feeling very weak. As for hearing, I hear everything I say, but not your own speech and singing. I have lost the inner ear. He recovered only after two months. Every day, attended voice lessons and re-learned to hear yourself. He was recovering at home, I had a lot of free time, and I constantly played the piano. At some point, began to realize that listening to yourself.

“I decided to come to the stage of “the Voice” to show the audience that anything is possible and to never give up,” says Zoryana

— With all love for the music you are studying in the second year of Economics College.

— You know, I’m sixteen years old, and I still wanted to do in the future. Trying to develop everything, the priority is music. Maybe after the second course will go to music specialty.

— Music in your life for a long time?

— I sing since childhood. Dad plays the guitar, and we love him to sing along. But professionally music I was doing. Started singing about two years ago. Dad met a vocal teacher who believed in me and told me that I need to move in this direction. And after the blind auditions on “the Voice” of the emotions I experienced, you know: music is my thing.

See also: “I was scared”: revelations the most brilliant party of the first live “Voice of the country” (photo)

I remember you cried, speaking on the stage of “the Voice”.

— Could not hold back the tears. Up to the end did not believe that I was standing on the main vocal stage and I turned all four coaches!

When I went into the project, trying to tune into what someone will choose. But somewhere deep down was thinking that I would love to get into the team learned that Montika. When Nastja Potap began to invite to your team, for a moment hesitated, but decided not to change his dream.

— With short curly hair you look great!

But I still want to grow long hair as before.

— Is it true that doctors have forbidden you to try their hand at a TV show?

Yes. The first time I ever said that I will never be able to sing. I’m not allowed to overwork, worry, and it’s a big load on vessels. But my desire to sing was selnee. Besides, I recovered quickly. In General, I have no regrets. Now I’m still banned exercise, but I think a year later after the operation limits will not.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter