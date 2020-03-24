After a trip to Ukraine, 8 citizens of Moldova found Covid-19

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova has urged citizens to stay home and refrain from going to Church. Such a statement, the government made after the arrival of the Pochaev monastery 8 people were infected Covid-19, according to Ziarul de Garda.

As indicated in the message, during the epidemic, a group of people went by bus on a pilgrimage to Ukraine in Pochaev monastery. Return in eight of them identified the new coronavirus Covid-19, the rest are under observation. In this regard, the day before Sunday, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova called on citizens to pray in their homes.

“Citizens who went during the epicenter of the epidemic in the monastery, in Ukraine, and now already eight infected people out, and there is a risk that the bus is infected with. Nothing will not save us if we’re going to unknowingly become infected,” – said in his address the Prime Minister.

Also, as the newspaper notes, referring to the elderly, the Prime Minister noted that, unfortunately, deaths from the disease over the funeral like in the Christian traditions, and in special mode. “No one can hold you, no one can hold a ceremony. So please think again when you decide to go to Church. Please refrain!” – said the representative of the government.

Note that the Metropolitanate of Moldova announced that the service will not be discontinued, and this despite the fact that the Moldovan authorities encouraged religious denominations to avoid public gatherings.

According to Worldometers, as of today the number of cases of the coronavirus in Moldova 94 people, including one fatal and two recovered.