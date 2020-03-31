After Chapter 2: Dylan Sprouse surprised by his character of Trévor !

Share on Facebook

Dylan Sprouse said he was surprised by her character in the film After Chapter 2. MCE TV tells you more !

Dylan Sprouse is making its big comeback on the big screen ! In fact, theactor went on to portray the character Trevor in the film After Chapter 2.

This makes almost 10 years that the actor has put his acting career aside. In fact, the one who acharnera Trevor is devoted to other projects.

In the first chapter of the film, we discover the characters of Tessa and Hardin. Respectively embodied by Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin.

In After Chapter 2, the relationship between the two promises to be yet hectic. This is also what we can learn from the trailer.

In fact, the two must manage their personal affairs. But that’s not all !

The couple must also deal with the arrival of Trevor. Moreover, it will aim to seduce Tessa.

Thus, the character played by Dylan Sprouse will be the source of several conflicts. We may even expect the birth of a love triangle.

After-Chapter 2: who is Trevor ?

In After Chapter 2, one discovers the character of Trevor. He is portrayed by Dylan Sprouse.

This promises to be a real threat to the couple Tessa-Hardin. We can’t wait to see why !

Dylan Sprouse has entrusted on her character. “It is all that Hardin is not. “he says.

The actor painted the portrait of a man intelligent and sarcastic. “It represents a love interest without danger for the main character, Tessa , “explains Dylan Sprouse.

We also know that Trevor was 25 years ago. It could be the enemy of the perfect Hardin. How ?

“Almost involuntarily,” explains the actor. In fact, he seems to have none of the problems Hardin.

What explains this possible rivalry between the two men. Finally, the film still has no release date.

However, Dylan Sprouse promises that After Chapter 2 will answer many of the questions raised by the first chapter. We can’t wait to discover it !