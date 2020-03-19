After “Eurovision”: the famous Cannes film festival was canceled due to coronavirus

73-th Cannes film festival, which was supposed to open in 53 days, suffered the fate of the song contest “Eurovision”and the Euro-2020: it will be rescheduled.

This is stated in the communiqué of the Directorate of the film festival, published on Thursday evening, March 19.

The organizers are considering to move the festival to the end of June — beginning of July 2020.

The organizers of the Cannes film festival begins with the words of solidarity and support to all victims of coronavirus and all those who are struggling at this point with the disease.

“Today we have adopted the following decision: the Cannes festival can not go on the planned dates, from 12 to 23 may,” — the authors continue.

We consider several features, the main one is to move the festival to the end of June — beginning of July this year.

The final decision will be announced when the epidemiological situation in France and in the world will allow you to do this, it is reported in the text.

Governments around the world are forced to take unpopular measures to stop the further spread of the coronavirus.

