After filming Putin Peskov instructed to destroy the smartphone

Press Secretary of the President of Russia, Dmitry Peskov, asked one of the hospital staff for patients with coronavirus in Kommunarka to remove Vladimir Putin on the phone during a visit to the office and after to destroy the smartphone. The corresponding video is published in the Telegram-channel Life Shot.

“According to the Telegram sent, there is only one contact says, “Dima”, the phone leave myself and then destroy,” he instructed the representative of the Kremlin, communicating with health care providers.

The decision to destroy the smartphone Peskov explained that the time for its disinfection no. “We can’t put the President at risk”, — concluded the press-Secretary of the head of state.

The monitoring of journalists, in the hands Peskov had a smartphone similar to Samsung Galaxy Samsung Galaxy A51 or A71. According to online stores, price first exceeds 15 thousand rubles, the second — 20 thousand rubles.

