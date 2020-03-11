After hearing his sentence, Harvey Weinstein said in court a very strange speech

Wednesday, March 11, in the court of Manhattan has sentenced an American film producer Harvey Weinstein, who in February, a jury found guilty of sexual assault and rape. Judge James Burke sentenced 67-year-old rapist to 23 years in prison. Prosecutors asked Weinstein 29 years of imprisonment. The defence appealed for leniency, noting the age of the producer and his poor health.

Indeed, after the jury announced the verdict, Harvey was taken to prison, but the transportation was carried out by the ambulance crew. As a result, Weinstein was not in the chamber, and in the hospital. He had surgery on the heart, and only then was sent to jail to await sentence.

On the announcement of the decision of judge Burke Weinstein attended. There were also those women who charges — actress Annabella Sciorra, a failed actress don Dunning and Jessica Mann, a former assistant Harvey Mimi Haley.

Announcing the verdict, His honor Burke said: “I Want to say that this is the first sentence, but not the last”. The judge was clearly hinted at another trial of Weinstein, who is about to begin in Los Angeles. The charges are the same, just other women…

Producer behaved in court a bit strange. He apologized for his behavior, but the blame of sexual violence and did not recognize. Moreover, Weinstein said the following words: “I look at Jessica and Mimi and I hope that our old relationship could grow into something else. I think men are confused with all these issues… There are so many people, thousands, who are willing to tell me wonderful things.”

Then why Weinstein said, “I have been through a lot in trying to hide from my two wives, and all my treason…”

