After the birth of her second child keira Knightley will pose Nude

Popular British actress keira Knightley, who in September last year for the second time became a mother, said that will no longer be naked.

As noted in the publication to Fox News, 34-year-old star in a recent interview admitted that after the birth of two daughters, viewers won’t see her in explicit scenes.

“I’m actually happy with my body. But I don’t want to stand in front of the entire crew naked. I don’t need to show my body. After the birth of two daughters my nipples droopy”, with humor explained Knightley.

The star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” also explained that today’s sex scenes more explicit than the ones she had made many years ago, like when he was photographed Topless in the 2008 film “Forbidden love”.

Now, according to Kira, she included in the contract the point about the nudity in the frame. First, it intends to prescribe in the contract the parts of the body, which is ready to expose, and second later in the frame instead golovinomyces understudy. It is to this admission she had used during the filming of the movie “Consequences”, where he was to take part in an intimate scene with Alexander Skarsgaard.

“This is a perfect solution and a very interesting process. It’s like me, but better. She has a beautiful body so she can do it for me” – confessed the actress.