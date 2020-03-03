After the signing of peace the Taliban started the war

Radical movement “Taliban” has announced the completion of a period of “reducing violence” and the resumption of hostilities against the government troops of Afghanistan.

This was reported on Monday the representative of the movement Agence France-Presse.

Other details are not given.

The Afghan authorities and the Taliban agreed on the mode of reducing the level of violence in the country, it came into force at midnight from 21 to 22 February (21:30 Friday Kiev time). As informed by Reuters, the decline in violence was supposed to last seven days.

29 February in Doha peace agreement was signed between the US and Taliban. According to the agreement, the intra-Afghan talks should begin on March 10. The participants will discuss the timing and modalities for a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire and future political roadmap of Afghanistan. In the framework of confidence-building measures to launch inter-Afghan talks must be released to 5 thousand. supporters of the Taliban and up to 1 thousand people held by the Taliban.