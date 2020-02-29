After the visit to China of President quarantines

The President of Mongolia, Khaltmagiin Battulga was sent to 14-day quarantine after a one-day visit to China.

It is reported by CNN.

According to a local news Agency Montsame, Battulga along with several other officials, including with the foreign Minister of Mongolia, recently visited China. There they met with President of China XI Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang.

“The delegation, including the President (Battulga – ed.) was immediately sent on a two-week quarantine after returning to Mongolia on Thursday evening, for the purpose of prevention”, – stated in the message.

At the moment Mongolia has not revealed a single case of coronavirus.

The government ordered the closure of all schools until the end of March, and shipping coal to China is suspended until March 2.