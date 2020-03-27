Again, the coronavirus: the release of “Scooby-Doo” pending

Warner Bros has canceled the rental of the animated film “Scooby-Doo!”, which was planned to provide may 15, 2020.

The reason was the fight against the spread of coronavirus and the uncertain situation with world rental. The new release date of the project rent is not yet known.

It was originally planned to shoot a new feature film, which was released in September 2018. But in the end it was decided to change the concept and create a full-length cartoon. In voicing the characters took part popular Hollywood actors, including mark Wahlberg, Zac Efron, McKenna grace, Amanda Seyfried, Jason Isaacs, Gina Rodriguez, kersee Clemons and others.

We also learned that Warner Bros, have removed from the rental and another promising film project – an adaptation of a popular musical called “On top”. It was planned to introduce the audience in the end of June 2020. In this case also the new release date was not called.

In addition, the lost of the previously approved release date a horror film “Evil”, which was directed by James WAN.