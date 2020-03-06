“Age of Magic”: magicians Roman Bondarchuk goes on a nationwide tour

Roman Bondarchuk. Photo: press service

The illusionist Roman Bondarchuk goes on the tour with a massive show “Age of Magic”. The highlight of the show will be a modern interpretation of the best tricks of past ages, and fantastic special effects that will surprise even the most experienced viewer.

“Age of Magic” is one of the most successful shows in the history of Ukrainian illusions. Premiered with a resounding success was held on one of the main venues of the country in 2018, and since then conquered the audience of European and Asian countries. This spring, Roman Bondarchuk will present its inhabitants of all Ukraine. The first concert will take place in Kyiv on may 16, and then the program will be presented in the regional centers. One of the first to see the inhabitants of Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi.

In the show “Age of Magic” illusionist Roman Bondarchuk will show the most spectacular tricks in the history of magic and will introduce viewers to the masters of illusions from different eras.

Genre of illusion is not in place, it keeps up with the times. Only in the last 100 years it has changed more than once. It changed fashion for costumes, appearance, props, manner of presentation and the tricks went from the disappearance of coins in hand – to human flight over the auditorium. At each time point had its own star – from Harry Houdini, ending David Copperfield. On stage we will show how varied the world of magic and illusions at different times,” says Roman.

The Director of the show Svetlana Mitrofanova each of the rooms is dedicated to a separate period in the history of magic, an important personality or sub-genre. In the program show “Age of Magic”: a clever and often life-threatening stunts, fantastic people, unexpected transformation, mind reading, romantic mirages of the room with the levitation of objects, virtuoso tricks with fire and many more.