Aged Britney Spears excited hot photos with half-naked groom

By Maria Batterburyon in News

American singer Britney Spears has shared a series of racy photographs with his lover, 26-year-old fitness coach Sam Asgari.

Hot shots was published on the personal page of a celebrity in Instagram.

Постаревшая Бритни Спирс взбудоражила горячими фото с полуголым женихом

Britney Spears

So, in the photos of Britney in a revealing lace body with deep plunging cleavage posing in the arms of his boyfriend. At the same time, Sam Asgari photographed in only his underwear.

Постаревшая Бритни Спирс взбудоражила горячими фото с полуголым женихом

Britney Spears and Sam Asgari

Постаревшая Бритни Спирс взбудоражила горячими фото с полуголым женихом

Britney Spears and Sam Asgari

Author

Anna Mikhno

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article