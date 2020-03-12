AGF Aarhus vs Randers FC live streaming free for the Superliga of Denmark

AGF Aarhus vs Randers FC. Forecast (cf. 2.44) for the match of the championship of Denmark (March 12, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the championship of Denmark, in which on March 12, “Aarhus” takes “Runners”. Who will be able to consolidate their position? – the answer is in our material.

Aarhus

The five-time Danish champion, after 23 rounds, managed to get 12 wins and four draws, which brought the team 40 points and a third position, but the distance to the sixth Aalborg is only three points. In the last match, “ Aarhus ” away lost the last “Silkeborg” (1: 2), which did not coincide with our forecast .

In today’s game , Buckman , Duncan and Yalesgard will not be able to take part .

Runders

Over the 23 rounds of the current season, Randers managed to win 10 matches and finish four in a draw, which brought the team 34 points, which is three points from the playoff zone. In the last game, the “ horses ” in their field did not cope with the leader of the season – “Midtullan” (0: 2).

In today’s game, Romer will not enter the field .

Statistics

Aarhus have lost only 1 of their last 8 home games

Aarhus has not won in personal meetings since 2015

Only 1 of the last 10 away matches of Randers scored less than three goals

The last personal match ended with Randers (2-0)

Forecast

Teams are fighting for the playoff zone and the guests need a victory, like air. The statistics are on the side of the guests, who are the most uncomfortable rival for Aarhus in Denmark.

Our forecast is the victory of Randers with a handicap (0) and bet on it through BC Leon with a coefficient of 2.44