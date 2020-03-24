Airbnb will stay free of charge for providers near hospitals !

Share on Facebook

The rentals website online Airbnb takes a decision for health care providers. He wants to stay for free during the confinement.

To help health care providers, the rentals website Airbnb their offers hotel rooms and accommodation available near hospitals. MCE explains to you all.

In the Face of the pandemic of the Covid-19, everyone tries to bring their stone to the building ! As well, the French are all locked up since the 16 march. The reason for this ? The fight against the spread.

But that’s not all ! Every day, healthcare workers are fighting to save the lives of infected persons. In France, the virus affects nearly 20 000 people.

Then, the population tries to encourage them with applause ! And thees the people who can participate in jackpots online. Moreover, Booba has shared a.

In effect, the personal caregivers do not have enough masks to protect the face of the Covid-19. So several stars and their fans are mobilizing to offer !

But this is not enough. The hour is serious. Thus, the site Airbnb wants to help ! To do this, it launches the platform Appartsolidaire. The purpose of this ? The host for the Covid-19 !

Airbnb offers accommodations

The site Airbnb fights for the Covid-19 in his own way ! Thus, it encourages property owners to ” make available free of charge the apartments are integers that are not rented “.

And this for all the ” personal caregivers and social workers “, as the announcement of the ministry of territorial Cohesion. Airbnb helps them as much as possible !

Thus, all of the housing close to the hospital should be made available. Indeed, some carers do a lot of driving to save lives !

But the site don’t forget the owners of housing for all ! Airbnb wants to compensate them for a sum of 50 euros. And this for each of the bookings !

Moreover, it is not the only site of rentals in line to put hand to the dough. The site Specific special offers also to owners to help caregivers !