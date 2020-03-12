Airlines are canceling flights EN masse because of the coronavirus: what you need to know Ukrainians

Nemecky largest airline Lufthansa announced a sharp reduction in the number of flights because of a pandemic coronavirus in the period from 29 March to 24 April.

At the moment we know about the cancellation about 23 thousand flights.

The restrictive measures apply, primarily, to Europe, Asia and the middle East.

“Cancellation of flights, Lufthansa ensures that all destinations on all continents remained in access to one of the Lufthansa Group airlines through Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Vienna and Brussels”, — underlined in the message aviakontserna.

Cancels flights and Lufthansa-owned company Austrian Airlines.

About changes in the flight schedule after April 25 will be announced later.

Similar decisions about the reduction of flights also took the largest Ukrainian airline MAU, SkyUp and Wizz Air. The restriction applies to European countries as well as Azerbaijan and Israel.

So, airline “International airlines of Ukraine” announced the cancellation of flights in 16 countries, as well as the reduction of flight frequency on domestic routes in Ukraine.

We will remind, in the Verkhovna Rada has imposed a ban on foreign trips of deputies due to the coronavirus, also decided to close some checkpoints on the border.

Note that “FACTS” are monitoring the situation with observance of the quarantine restrictions in Ukraine.

