Al Khaleel vs Palestinian Forces Live Stream for the Palestine League

Al Khaleel vs Palestinian Forces. Forecast (cf. 2.02) for the match of the Palestinian Championship (March 20, 2020)

We offer our version of the forecast for the West Bank League match, in which on March 20, Al-Khalel will host the Palestinian Forces. Will the hosts be able to get an easy victory? – the answer is in this material.

Al Khaleel

The current vice-champion of Palestine, after 19 rounds of the current season, is fighting for a set of medals. Al-Khalel managed to record eight victories and five world victories, which brought a total of 29 points, which is only three less than the third Ahly.

After an enchanting match with Wadi Al-Nes (3: 2), the hosts split the world with Ahly Kalkiliya (1: 1). Aiman ​​Sanduk’s wards attack the fourth in the West Bank League – 28 goals scored.

Palestinian Forces

” Palestinian Forses ” – rookie of the Premier League of the West Bank, but the first season was a failure – the team is in full swing on the flight. There are only four draws in the army team’s assets, while during the whole season the guests could not win once. The final four points correspond to 10 goals scored, while the defense conceded 54 goals.

In the last round, the “force” in their field lost to “Ahli Al-Khalil” (1: 2), for which we made a prediction.

Statistics

Al-Halel has scored at least four goals in his last six home games

Palestinian Forces has never won in away matches

The last personal duel ended with the victory of Al-Khalel (4: 0)

Forecast

The hosts still have good chances for a set of medals and they have enough motivation for a match with an outsider. ” Al-Halel ” easy to take care of the guests on the road, and we assume that the problems in his field with an outsider from the owners certainly will not be.

Our forecast is the victory of Al-Khalel with a handicap (-2) and bet on it through BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 2.02