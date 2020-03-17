Al-Muharraq vs Al-Riffa live streaming free for the Bahrain Premier League

Al Muharraq vs Al Riffa. Forecast for the match of the championship of Bahrain (March 17, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the Bahrain championship match, in which Al-Muharraq will host Al-Rifa on March 17th. What to expect from the opening match of the season? – the answer is in our material.

Al-Muharraq

Bahrain’s 34-time champion last season failed to defend his title and won bronze medals. ” Al-Muharraq ” lost gold last season is today’s opponent. For the tournament, the Reds won nine victories and four world ones, losing nine points to the winner.

In the King’s Cup, the “ red wolves ” reached the final, beating 1/2 of the Manama Club tournament (3: 1 in the sum of two meetings), for which we made a prediction.

Al-Riffa

Rifaa is the reigning champion and could not defend the title in the current championship, having won six wins in 10 rounds and not a single world one, while the guests had the best attack line of the season – 28 goals.

In the last round, “ Their Excellencies ” beat the last “Al-Khalu” (3: 2) away. In the King’s Cup, the wards of Ali Ashur could not reach the final, losing to Al-Hadd in the sum of two meetings 1: 3.

Statistics

Al-Muharraq wins four home games in a row

Al-Rifaa scores in 10 away matches in a row

A series of home victories is 10 games in a row

The last full-time meeting ended with the victory of Al-Reefs (4: 2)

Forecast

For the guests, the result of this match does not matter, except that Al-Riffa can reach the third position, while Al-Muharraq can catch up with the first team, but after the results of a personal meeting, it will not be able to become a champion. We assume open football and offer to play a bet on the total.

Our forecast is the total is greater than (2.5) and we bet on it through BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 1.90