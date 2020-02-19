Al Pacino is single again

Hollywood actor al Pacino in 79 years can once again proudly call myself a bachelor. Recently his fiancee Meital Dohan gave a Frank interview in which he told that they are no longer together. The actress did not hide that the considerable age difference caused the breakup.

Frankly about his personal life, she told the new issue of the Israeli edition of La Isha magazine, reports The Daily Mail. According to Meital Dohan, the main reason for the gap was a 39-year-old age difference. The actress realized that has an affair with an older man, and therefore took the decision to withdraw from al Pacino.

It’s hard to be with so old a man. For a long time I tried to deny it, but now I understand that actually he’s an older man. Big age difference is hard. So, despite my sincere love for him, our affair is over pretty quickly, she said.

The journalists also asked whether left Meital Dohan gifts from al Pacino. To this question, the actress said that iconic actor al Pacino bought her flowers.

“I can honestly say that he didn’t like to spend money on me? He only occasionally bought me flowers,” said the star.

The gap was not painful for Meital Dohan nor al Pacino. The former couple left a friendly relationship. But the actress, according to the instagram page that is already enjoying the freedom. In the network she has published racy photos, which is simply signed: “to Be free”.

For the first time about the affair of al Pacino and Meital Dogan journalists started talking in the fall of 2018. Lovers have decided not to advertise their relationship by avoiding communication with the press. However, on the red carpet al Pacino proudly adorned with his chosen, not hiding feelings for her. The last time the pair appeared before cameras at the premiere of “the Irishman”, which was held in Los Angeles in October 2019.

Al Pacino has always chosen beauties younger than him. Until this novel the cult actor had a relationship with Lucille Solo – mom model Camila Marrone. The age difference between them was 36 years old. With her on even wanted to get married, but the couple decided to leave. In addition, the famous Lovelace was attributed to many novels with the stars. And although al Pacino has never walked down the aisle, he has three children – daughter Julie and twins Anton and Olivia with Beverly D’angelo.