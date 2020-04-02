Alain Shoptenko shared how her day quarantine

Alain Shoptenko. Photo: instagram.com/alena_shoptenko

Choreographer Alain Shoptenko on his page on Instagram was shared with the subscribers on how to spend the quarantine at home and not to slip into depression.

According to dancers, helping her sport tenacity and discipline.

Oddly enough, that’s exactly what I thought his biggest problem – sports discipline. Everything in my life I’m trying to bring to order and list. To understand the necessary actions and movements and to repeat them to achieve the desired result. Tired of the same days? I suggest you play. Just imagine that you are an athlete mode. This is a very simple game, just need to come up with a daily plan and follow it without hesitation. When you’re constantly busy, you have no time to be afraid and stressed out,” he told Shoptenko

As an example of Shoptenko published its order of the day in quarantine, where he spoke about the schedule of a young mother.