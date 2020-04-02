Alain Shoptenko shared how her day quarantine
Alain Shoptenko. Photo: instagram.com/alena_shoptenko
Choreographer Alain Shoptenko on his page on Instagram was shared with the subscribers on how to spend the quarantine at home and not to slip into depression.
According to dancers, helping her sport tenacity and discipline.
Oddly enough, that’s exactly what I thought his biggest problem – sports discipline. Everything in my life I’m trying to bring to order and list. To understand the necessary actions and movements and to repeat them to achieve the desired result. Tired of the same days? I suggest you play. Just imagine that you are an athlete mode. This is a very simple game, just need to come up with a daily plan and follow it without hesitation. When you’re constantly busy, you have no time to be afraid and stressed out,” he told Shoptenko
As an example of Shoptenko published its order of the day in quarantine, where he spoke about the schedule of a young mother.
- We Wake up at 7 am, be sure to cover the bed and do exercises.⠀
- Brush our teeth and wash up, then Breakfast.⠀
- Then I shower, and my son Alexei potty with books.⠀
- Walk an hour and a half. Shy away from humans.⠀
- Lunch.⠀
- NAPs. 2 hours of mom’s freedom.⠀
- After awakening games, books and afternoon tea.⠀
- Evening walk. Again stay away.⠀
- The ritual of bathing, and after dinner.⠀
- Then we necessarily remove toys, bedtime reading, children’s sleep. Again an hour and a half of my mom’s freedom, and not necessarily to sleep after 23:00.⠀
- Son not sleeping, so if I can stay awake until 23:00, you can not sleep at all.