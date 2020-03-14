Alanyaspor vs Gaziantep live streaming free for the Turkish Süper Lig

Alanyaspor vs Gaziantep. Forecast for the Turkish Championship match (March 14, 2020)

We propose our forecast for the match “Alaniyaspor” – “Gaziantep”, which will be held on March 14. Guests, to rise higher, lack two points. Will they be able to get the treasured three points and rise higher?

Alanyaspor

Alanyaspor pleases its fans with an excellent game and excellent results. In the last five games, the team relaxed and lost three times in a row. But, then she got together and played one match in a draw, and one won. The club distinguished itself in a cup match against Antalyaspor (1: 0). In the Super League, the team of Yalchin Sergen is on the sixth line with 40 points in the piggy bank

Bayano will not be able to take part in the match. In the ranks of Papiss Cisse, who is one of the top three scorers in the league.

Gaziantep

“Gaziantep” after an excellent start in the current championship slightly lost ground and began to lose often. Now the club is on the ninth line with 32 points in the asset and to the eighth place it lacks only two points. The team also played in the country’s cup, but there it reached the 1/16 finals and lost to Kirklarelispor in the sum of two meetings (4: 4). Wards Marius Chumudike distinguished themselves in the match against Rizespor (2: 0).

Olarenvaju Kayode is in the top 10 league scorers, he was able to draw nine goals.

Statistics

Alaniyaspor lost three of its five past games.

Gaziantep has not been able to win for four away matches.

Alaniyaspor has never lost in full-time meetings this season.

Forecast

But our team believes that the home team has the strength to win this meeting. The club plays well in its own stadium, and now the “orange” will fight in every match to rise higher in the standings. Guests have no such motivation.

