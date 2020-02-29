Albert Ramos v Casper Ruud: live streaming free for the Santiago Open

Albert Ramos v Casper Ruud. Forecast for the Asia-Pacific match Santiago (February 29, 2020)

In the first semi-final of the tournament in Santiago, Albert Ramos will meet with Casper Ore. The match will take place on February 29. Will the Spaniard pass the Norwegian? – read in our forecast.

Albert Ramos

It’s not easy for Ramos to compete in South America. So far, the semi-finals in Santiago are considered his best performance this year. Before that, he also played in the quarter finals of Cordoba, where in three sets he lost to Pablo Cuevas (4-6, 6-4, 4-6).

In the capital of Chile, the Spaniard is quite successful. So far, he has not lost a single set here. First, Albert defeated the Peruvian Patino-Zamudio (7-6, 6-2), and then defeated Tyago Monteiro (6-4, 6-4), who gained speed.

Casper Ruud

For Ruud, this is only the third clay tournament of the season. Before that, he played in Buenos Aires, where he managed to take the title. In the capital of Argentina, the Norwegian showed an excellent game. In five matches, he lost only one game, and in the final he defeated Pedro Souza (6-1, 6-4). After that, Casper also went to Rio de Janeiro, where he could not cope with Gianluca Mager (6-7, 5-7).

In Santiago, Ruud wins, but his victories cannot be called easy. In the confrontations with Tabilo and Delbonis, he had to make a lot of efforts to win. He beat the Chilean with a score of 6-4, 7-5, and the Argentinean 7-5, 7-5.

Statistics

In full-time meetings, the score is 4-0 in favor of Ramos.

In 2019, the Spaniard defeated the Norwegian with a score of 7-5, 6-4 in Kitzbuhel.

In all face-to-face meetings, at least 22 games were played.

Forecast

Last year, Kitzbuhel Ramos showed off his best game of the season. Then it was hard to stop. But now Albert does not look so confident, so we believe that Ruud has every chance, finally, to beat Ramos. In the draws, the Norwegian looks better, although it is unlikely that his victory will be easy.

Our forecast is a total of more than 22 games for a coefficient of 1.69 in BC 1x.

We also offer Ruud’s victory for 1.60