Alcohol has become a very popular product in the USA

During the week of the sale of alcohol in the United States increased by 55% in annual terms. Data provided by research company Nielsen, reports newsweek.com.

Increased sales of spirits by 75% (the previous week’s increase was 26%), sale of wine – 66% (28%). Sales of beer increased by 42% (14%).

It is also reported that online sales of alcohol increased by 243%.

Analysts the rise of sales attributed to the fact that the pandemic is in the early stages, people are forced to stay at home and cannot visit bars and restaurants.