Alcohol has become a very popular product in the USA

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Алкоголь стал очень популярным товаром в США

During the week of the sale of alcohol in the United States increased by 55% in annual terms. Data provided by research company Nielsen, reports newsweek.com.

Increased sales of spirits by 75% (the previous week’s increase was 26%), sale of wine – 66% (28%). Sales of beer increased by 42% (14%).

It is also reported that online sales of alcohol increased by 243%.

Analysts the rise of sales attributed to the fact that the pandemic is in the early stages, people are forced to stay at home and cannot visit bars and restaurants.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
