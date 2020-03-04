Aleksandar Vukic v Feliciano Lopez: live streaming free for the Challenger Monterrey

Aleksandar Vukic v Feliciano Lopez. Forecast for the Challenger Monterrey match (March 5, 2020)

38-year-old Feliciano Lopez in the second round of the tournament in Monterrey on March 5 will meet with 23-year-old Aleksandar Vukic. Can a young Australian give battle to the eminent Spaniard? – read in our forecast.

Aleksandar Vukic

Vukic currently occupies 244th place in the world ranking. The 23-year-old representative of Australia plays well this season. Last week, Aleksandar managed to get to the quarter finals at the tournament in Columbus, where he lost to Denis Istomin in two sets (3-6, 2-6).

In addition, Vukic can put in his asset the victory over Thomas Fabbiano (7-6, 6-4) and Matthias Bachinger (6-4, 6-3) in the Australian Open qualification.

Feliciano Lopez

Lopez did not appear so often on the tennis court. Still, the Spaniard is already 38 years old and, most likely, he is already playing out his career. Moreover, Feliciano has something to do – since last year, the Spaniard is responsible for conducting Masters in Madrid.

This year, Lopez won three victories in seven games, two of which he got in January at competitions in Auckland.

Statistics

For personal meetings, Lopez leads with a score of 1-0.

In the last five games, Vukic won three victories, Lopez – one.

Forecast

Lopez is already 38 years old and the Spaniard is already completing his career. This season, Feliciano had few fights. Meetings against the young generation are given to Lopez already with certain difficulties, so in the upcoming game everything will depend on his opponent – 23-year-old Vukich. We expect that the young Australian will be able to impose a fight on a more eminent rival.

Our forecast is Vukic’s victory with the handicap (+3.5) of the game for a coefficient of 1.78 in BC Fonbet.