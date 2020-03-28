Aleksey Krutko vs Nikolay Telnoy live streaming free for the Table Tennis TT Cup

Aleksey Krutko vs Nikolay Telnoy. Forecast for Table Tennis TT Cup (March 28, 2020)

Aleksei Krutko in the framework of the TT Cup on table tennis on March 28 will play with Nikolai Telnoy. Who to bet on in the upcoming meeting? – read in our forecast.

Aleksey Krutko

Krutko does not look quite confident lately. In the last five games played, he won only two victories. One is above Konstantin Kirsanov (13-11, 11-5, 11-8), and the second is above Sergey Boyko (6:11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 14-12).

Nikolay Telnoy

Telny had a game practice more than two weeks ago. Then Nicholas won three victories in five games played. In the course of the game day, Telnaya beat Nazar Gritsenko (9-11, 11-4, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9), Viktor Didukh (11-8, 11-4, 4-11, 11-4) and Bogdan Kogut (12-10, 11-7, 11-7).

Statistics

In personal meetings, leads Telnaya with a score of 4-1.

In the last five matches Telnaya won three victories, Krutko – two.

Forecast

It looks more convincing in recent games than Krutko. In addition, he has a significant advantage in personal meetings (4-1) over his opponent. We look forward to another victory of the favorite of the meeting and offer to put on Telnoy with the handicap offered by the bookmakers.

Our forecast is the victory of Telnoy with the handicap (-5.5) points for a coefficient of 1.91 in BC Fonbet.