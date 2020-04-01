Alena Vinnitskaya told how not to divorce quarantined

The famous singer and presenter of the program “Sravi way” on the channel “Ukraine” Alena Vinnitskaya, who told us earlier about severe depression, shared how to keep relations in conditions of quarantine. The star, who has lived in marriage with Sergei Great for almost 20 years, believes that many couples undergo testing for durability, and has a lot of risk losing a relationship.

“In different countries there are already stains. People suddenly found that they once each other is not fully understood, they are strangers. It is hard for them to be in the same area for a long time. This is a very cool test of a relationship. And the one who this test resides, who can handle the pressure, you have a great chance to build a real family and relationship. But a divorce and, knowing that, together, they is can’t. After all, our modern family are the people that mostly work, the husband and wife see each other in the evening, and only on vacations together all the time”, — said Alena.

Its crisis in relations with her husband, she has already experienced. In the peak time differences with Sergei almost got divorced but decided to live separately.

“I already had this peak of confusion when we really were alone in the same area. There were serious disagreements, so that we have a vaccine for this reason”, — said Alena Vinnitskaya.

According to leading it with your husband now not afraid of such format of relations. Alena believes that it is important not to interfere in each other’s space, not to interfere and not to get annoyed.

“We absolutely still exist. In the same area for a long time, do each other not to notice each other not to interfere. But there are outbursts of irritability. From it nobody is insured. It is just necessary to enable an adult person, their life experience, wisdom and understand that you must be very it is to control everything and avoid any quarrels. Before the fights we have not yet reached”, said Vinnytsia.

