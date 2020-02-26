Alexander Bublik vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: live stream, preview, prediction

Alexander Bublik – Stefanos Tsitsipas: live stream, preview, prediction

Alexander Bublik – Stefanos Tsitsipas. Forecast for the match ATP Dubai (February 26, 2020)

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently beat Alexander Bublik at a tournament in Marseille. February 26, tennis players will meet in Dubai. What will be the upcoming match? – read in our forecast.

Alexander Bublik

Bagel recently admitted that he plays tennis just for the money. Perhaps this is so, but it is worth noting that lately Alexander has been demonstrating excellent tennis. For example, last week, the representative of Kazakhstan managed to reach the semifinals at the tournament in Marseille.

By the way, in the match for reaching the final, Bagel met exactly with his future rival Stefanos Tsitsipas and lost to him in two games (5-7, 3-6).

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas last week won the competition in Marseille. In the tournament finals, he defeated the Canadian Felix Auger-Allassim (6-3, 6-4). It is noteworthy that during the competition, the Greek never lost a single set.

In Dubai, in the first round, Stefanos met with Pablo Carreno-Busta and beat him in two games (7-6, 6-1).

Statistics

For personal meetings, Tsitsipas leads with a score of 1-0.

In the last five games, Tsitsipas won five victories, Bagel – four.

Forecast

Tsitsipas recently beat Bagel in two games (7-5, 6-3). In that meeting, the Greek eight times got to break points. We expect that in the upcoming match Stefanos will play no worse. Tsitsipas scored an excellent move and it is unlikely that Bagel will have the resources to stop him. We offer to put on the victory of the Greek tennis player with a handicap.

Our forecast is the victory of Tsitsipas with the handicap (-4) of the game for a coefficient of 1.90 in BC Parimatch.