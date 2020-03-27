Alexander Ponomarev released the song Yak you not to love you, my Kyiv! in its execution

Ukrainian singer Alexander Ponomarev, who previously sang the hit Oleg Vinnik “Volchitsa”, released the song “how you not to love you, my Kyiv!” in its execution.

“I decided to write down and present You today this song, a song with a unique mood, a song, after which I would like to visit Kiev, I hope that this work and its performance will slightly distract You from the stormy present,” wrote Ponomarev in Facebook.

The artist also staged a competition among fans.

“The competition in YouTube. You comment under this song, and I symbolic 100 UAH for the highest number of likes for them”, – stated in the message.

“How you not to love you, my Kyiv!” – song composer Igor Shamo on the words of the poet Dmytro Lutsenko, written in 1962. November 2014 approved the song the official anthem of the city of Kiev (the unofficial anthem of the city “Kyiv waltz”, written in 1950 by the Duo Mayboroda – Malyshko).

As previously reported, the farm has released a new song “Quarantine”.