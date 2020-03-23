Alexandr Smirnov vs Evgeniy Abramov live streaming free for the Amateur League

Alexandr Smirnov vs Evgeniy Abramov. Amateur League Prediction (March 23, 2020)

Alexander Smirnov in the framework of the amateur league in Moscow on March 23 will play with Evgeny Abramov. Who to bet on in the upcoming meeting? – read in our forecast.

Alexandr Smirnov

Smirnov in the current season does not show outstanding results. At the beginning of the year, Alexander collected eight defeats in a row. In general, Smirnov has four wins in 22 games played this season. Alexander won the last of them in mid-March over Sergei Proshin, whom he defeated in two games (7-5, 6-4).

Evgeniy Abramov

Abramov shows more convincing results this year than his upcoming opponent. Although at the beginning of the year he also did not succeed – there is a series of five defeats in a row. Now Eugene is more or less stable. In the last five games, Abramov won two victories – Pavel Leushkin (6-3, 6-2) and Vladimir Sukhoveev (7-6, 6-4) were beaten dry.

Statistics

In personal meetings, Abramov leads with a score of 11-10.

In the last five matches, Abramov won two victories, Smirnov – one.

Forecast

Abramov is currently in better shape. And in general, in the current season, Eugene performs better than Smirnov. In addition, Abramov leads in personal meetings – this month Eugene beat Smirnov in three games. We expect that the next victory in this confrontation will go to Abramov.

Our forecast is Abramov’s victory with the handicap (-3) of the game for a coefficient of 1.81 in BC Fonbet.