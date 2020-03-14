Alexandria in 200-meter leg of the head coach beat Kolos: video reviews of games of the Premier League

Saturday, March 14, matches in Alexandria, Dnieper and Lvov, the second part of the championship of Ukraine on football, in which 12 teams are divided into two sixes.

23-th round

Alexandria — Kolos (Kovalivka) — 4:2 (Grechishkin, 45+1, Gritsuk, 54, penalty, Kovalets, 64, Sadaraka, 90 — Sorokin, 35, Lysenko, 80).

“Dnepr-1” — “Mariupol” — 2:0 (Khoblenko, 64, with a penalty, Suprega, 89).

Lviv “Karpaty” (Lvov) — 1:1 (Jacovelli, 50 — chap, 27, own goal). In the 87th minute of the Nazarene (Karpaty), and on the 89 th Tatarko (“lions”) failed to convert a penalty. On 87 minutes, deleted G. Pasic (Karpaty).

In Saturday’s only match of the top six took place in Alexandria. The wards of Volodymyr Sharan, who spent his 200th match as a coach of the team from the regional center of Kirovograd region, made nervous its steering, conceding midway through the first half. But played before the break, after the Alexandrians brought the match to the scoring of victory.

In the river the local “Dnepr-1” took “Mariupol”. A week ago, the team of Dmitry Mikhaylenko did not let priazove in the first six, defeating them with the score 3:0, Dnipro had a win this time. To open the scoring for the hosts was from a penalty kick, which the referee Catherine Mosul appointed after viewing the video replay, and the final score was set the best scorer of the “Dnepr-1” Suprega.

Lviv Derby was also held for the second time in a week. Last Sunday was recorded goalless draw, and this time the winning team is not defined. After the first half Karpaty took the lead after the goal Bratkov, but soon after the break, the Brazilian legionary of “Lviv” of Iacovelli equalized. At the end of the match to win the victory could as one, and the second team, but failed to convert a penalty.

Standings:

1-6 places

1. “Shakhtar” — 59 points;

2. Dynamo — 45;

3. Zarya — 43;

4. Desna — 42;

5. Oleksandriya — 40 (23);

6. Kolos — 26 (23);

Places 7-12

7. “Dnepr-1” — 28 (23);

8. “Mariupol” — 25 (23);

9. Lions — 21 (23);

10. Vorskla — 20;

11. “Olympic” — 18;

12. Karpaty — 14 (23).

Scorers: 18 goals — Junior Moraes (“miner”); 12 — Alexander Filippov (“Desna”); 11 — Bogdan Lednev (dawn); 9 — Marlos, taison (both — Shakhtar), Vladislav Spraga (“Dnepr-1”); 8 — Victor Tsygankov, Artem Besedin, he Verbic (all “Dynamo”).

Note that 23 will continue the tour on Sunday, March 15, with the following matches: “dawn” — “Shakhtar”, “Dinamo” — “Desna”, Olimpik — Vorskla.

