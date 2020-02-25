Algeria became the second country in Africa to confirm a case of the coronavirus in its territory

Algeria confirmed the first case of coronavirus, thus becoming the African country, which overtook the global epidemic. We will remind, earlier the appearance of coronavirus recorded in Egypt.

Is ill in Algeria, the foreigner, is not yet known.

Meanwhile in Italy increased the number of victims of coronavirus from complications of the disease died 76-year-old woman in the Veneto region. Thus, the total number of deaths from diseases has reached 11, the total number of cases is 283.

We will remind, after Italy coronavirus was struck by two more countries, Switzerland and Romania.

