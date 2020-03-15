Algerian Ligue 1: CR Belouizdad vs Paradou AC Live Stream

CR Belouizdad vs Paradou AC. Forecast for the (March 16, 2020)

On Monday, March 16, within the framework of the 22nd round of the Algerian championship, “KR Beluizdad” will play with “Paradow” – we have prepared a forecast for the match.

Belouizdad

Beluizdad leads the championship in Algeria. Over the 21st round, the team earned 40 points and is three points ahead of the closest pursuer of MK Algeria. The weakness in the team’s game is the game on the fields of rivals, where he has not been able to win since November for six matches. At home, the team practically does not lose points. Taking into account the last season, “Beluizdad” has not lost 19 matches in a row in its native arena.

Paradou

“Paradow” in the tournament table of the championship of Algeria is on the tenth line, ahead of the relegation zone by five points. True, the team played two games less than the group of outsiders.

In the last rounds, Paradow lost infrequently. For the last eight matches of the championship in his liability only two defeats. And both took place in their native arena. On the road, the Team has not lost three consecutive matches – two draws and a victory.

Statistics

“KR Belouizdad” won at home 8 out of 10 matches in the current championship with two draws.

In 6 of the last 8 home matches, “Beluizdad” played the forecast “total less than 2.5”.

Paradou have lost four of their last five away matches.

In 7 of the last 9 guest matches, Paradow played a forecast of “total less than 1.5”.

Four of the last five in-person matches ended with a score of 0: 0.

Forecast

Fights between rivals, as statistics show, are very rarely rich in goals. Now more motivated by “KR Belouizdad” , which is fighting for the league title. At the same time, Paradu did not lose away in recent matches very often, and missed a bit.

Our forecast is the individual total of the Kyrgyz Republic Belouizdad is less than 1.5 for 1.80 in the 1x BC