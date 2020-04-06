Alina Grosu original, congratulated “the cross” Iryna Bilyk (video)

Popular singer Alina Grosu (GROSU) originally congratulated birthday to my godmother’s mother in show business-Irina Bilyk, which is April 6 celebrates 50-year anniversary. It Bilyk at the time helped a little Aline to take the first steps in show business, she starred with a 5-year-old star in the clip “Bglo”.

The anniversary mentor Grosso prepared for her original gift — quail her hit “N. And.R.To.About.T.And.To.And.”.

“We are very bonded. Ira, can be said to have opened the way for me in show business and gave a lot of beautiful songs. I have a surprise in honor of her birthday. This is a special song, at the time it caused a lot of controversy and disputes. I’m not looking for easy ways and so gave new life to this composition. I, a person not to consume any drugs, it is quite difficult to show in the video another reality”, — said Alina Grosu.

For the first time his birthday Irina Bilyk said not in the company of friends and family, and online. Due to quarantine a star isolated in their home.

Great interview of people’s artist of Ukraine Iryna Bilyk family, new husband, and her son, Tabriz, see the “FACTS”.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter