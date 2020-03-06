Alina Grosu surprised short hair and neckline (photo)

Алина Гросу удивила короткой стрижкой и декольте (фото)

Popular Ukrainian actress and singer GROSU (Alina Grosu), which recently presented a new video, surprised fans with a new haircut.

Alina, the girl everyone remembers the long-haired blonde, and now with Kara. But her habit of wearing dekolirovaniya clothes left.

Haircut fans of Alina liked. “You’re beautiful”, “Beauty”, “How my husband reacted to this beauty?” — commentators write. They note that Aline well with both short and long hair. “Even bald would be good”, — emphasized the fans of the singer.

By the way, before Grosso was shown a photo of the bright wig and was harshly criticized in the network.

Recall that recently a new haircut boasted Anna Sedokova. However, she decided to only Bang.

