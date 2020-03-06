Alina Grosu surprised short hair and neckline (photo)
Popular Ukrainian actress and singer GROSU (Alina Grosu), which recently presented a new video, surprised fans with a new haircut.
Alina, the girl everyone remembers the long-haired blonde, and now with Kara. But her habit of wearing dekolirovaniya clothes left.
View this post in Instagram
Haircut fans of Alina liked. “You’re beautiful”, “Beauty”, “How my husband reacted to this beauty?” — commentators write. They note that Aline well with both short and long hair. “Even bald would be good”, — emphasized the fans of the singer.
By the way, before Grosso was shown a photo of the bright wig and was harshly criticized in the network.
Recall that recently a new haircut boasted Anna Sedokova. However, she decided to only Bang.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter