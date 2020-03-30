“All for us”: Tabakov presented a single from the forthcoming album

Tabakov. Photo: press service

Ukrainian singer Pavlo Tabakov presented a new song “All for us”. This is a story about a simple everyday truth — about the ability and need to appreciate every minute spent with your loved ones and loved ones.

“Let’s stop time…” — how often do we think about that when we are well when we feel happy.

Under the new Tabakov song “All to us” I want to dream, close your eyes and mentally go back to those happy moments in which it seems that the whole world is just for two.

This song reminds us of the very simple things, appreciate those around whom we feel, with whom you can be yourself. Those who we grow wings and we fly! Now, when because of the quarantine we had time to reflect, I think, all understand one thing: for happiness, for harmony, do not need much”, says Tabakov.

“All of us” is the third single from the forthcoming album Tabakov, the release of which is scheduled this year. This build is the result of joint work of the singer with a sound-producer Andrey Bacuna.

Have you heard the new song Tabakov: