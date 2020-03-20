“All is well”: Potap blew network song of the quarantine due to coronavirus (video)

Ukrainian singer and producer Potap (PTP), which was recently amused by a family video, has dedicated a new song to the quarantine due to the coronavirus.

The song, which has all chances to become a hit and is called “Quarantine”. “It’s my way of saying to all of you that all will be well”, — says Potap.

The number of video views and likes on the network is growing rapidly. “The world has gone mad. Time is testing us, our tribe. At what depth and where the person is in you” — sings Potap. Well, through the whole song, he urged: “Keep your hands clean (wash hands)”.





“Thanks for cheering style! It is so important to hope for the best”, “Very cool! Appreciate and enjoy life, all will be well, fear not,” “Is the best song!!! What a talent! Potap thank you”, write the commentators.



