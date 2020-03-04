All kindergartens have imposed severe restrictions due to coronavirus – media

All Ukrainian kindergartens festival in honor of International women’s day should be spent without parental involvement. This was stated by the Ministry of health of Ukraine, according to BAGNET, referring to the media.

Restrictions on holidays and introduced due to the spread of coronavirus in the world. So say the educators.

We reported that in Ukraine, recorded the first case of coronavirus. The virus found in a man who has come to Ukraine by car from Romania. There he flew in from Italy, where now raging epidemic Covid-19.

We will note, on March 4, the number of infected with coronavirus new type COVID-19 is 90 937 people, including 3 117 dead, the entire infected 90 934 people, and 47 995 people were able to recover.