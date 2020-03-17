All of the Polish government went to the quarantine of the sick Minister

By Maria Batterburyon

Все правительство Польши ушло на карантин из-за заболевшего министра

In Poland, where two Ukrainians found COVID-19, coronavirus diagnosed in environment Minister Michal Vasa, was the cause of sending to quarantine all members of the government.

As informs “the German wave” with reference to the head of the office of the Prime Minister Mihal Dvorchik, all members of the government have been the standard of examination and are in quarantine.

The results of tests for coronavirus will be known before the end of Tuesday, March 17.

As previously reported “FACTS”, Poland has limited the number of checkpoints across the border with Ukraine by three CAT — dorogusk-Yagodin, worsted wool yarn-Rava-Ruska and korcheva-Krakovets.

Maria Batterbury

