All the episodes of the animated series Metropolisis available for free online

Все эпизоды мультсериала Металлопокалипсис доступны бесплатно онлайн

Animated series “Metallopolimer” is available free at Adult Swim, would be able to see those who are quarantined.

This was reported on the networks page in Twitter.

“All the episodes of Metalocalypse is now free for our apps and website. Treat yourself on the couch with a warm Cup of Joe and limitless brutality”.

Metalocalypse (Metropolises) — the animated series Adult Swim production, telling the fictional Nordic-American band Dethklok. Voice acting cartoon characters taking part musicians, groups, Metallica, Nevermore, Arch Enemy, King Diamond, Cannibal Corpse, Dimmu Borgir, Emperor, guitarist Marty Friedman, and actor Malcolm McDowell. At the moment the captured full 4 seasons and a feature length musical.

