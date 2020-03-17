“All the tourists have left, leaving only the Ukrainians,” details “quarantine” in Egypt (video)

Ukrainian tourists stuck in Egypt because of the quarantine in hotels of Hurghada and Sharm-El-Sheikh, did not return home before the cessation of flights between Ukraine and other countries. More than 750 people remain in hotels, where tourists from other countries were identified coronavirus.

The Director of the Department of consular service of the foreign Ministry Sergei Pogoreltsev reported earlier that the Ukrainians are on a 14-day quarantine. At the same time on the official website of the tour operator Join Up in Facebook there was a message that tourists are being evacuated on special flights in the coming days and before the end of this week they probably will be home. And according to the latest information from the Minister for foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba, Ukrainian tourists have already departed the aircraft.

One of the tourists Valeriu strelet, who is now at the Reef Oasis Beach Resort in Sharm El-Sheikh, said the “FACTS”, what is happening with tourists and whether or not the hotel quarantine.

“Many Italians flew to Sharm via Kiev”

— Our family arrived in Egypt on 8 March and 15 March was supposed to leave, — said Vitaly Sagittarius. — At approximately 9:30 a.m. returned to the hotel after walking around the city and noticed that outside the hotel the road was blocked by the police. Was still three buses, in which sat the Italian tourists. In the hotel the light was turned off. It turned out that one of the guests in our hotel Italians confirmed the coronavirus.

We were told that the hotel quarantine, and we should disperse to their rooms. Warned that no bar, no restaurant, no disco will not work. We went to their room, wondering why the Italians promptly left the hotel. Access the quarantine does not apply? Then they started to leave and the other tourists — from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and other countries. Now in the Reef Oasis Beach Resort 5* Sentido Reef Oasis Senses Resort 5 (the hotels are in one area, just one of them closer to the sea) were some Ukrainians. Everyone else is gone. Very strange quarantine. Any documents that we are quarantined, we are also not given. By the way, as it turned out, many Italians came to Egypt via Kiev. From Italy such flights was already impossible. So the Italians came to Ukraine by cars, leaving cars in the airport Parking lot, and themselves flew to Sharm El-Sheikh.

The next two days we tried to contact the Consul, but to no avail. When one of the tourists got through to the Consulate, he was not able to answer anything specific. The impression that the call was answered almost guard.

— You let rooms?

Yes. Officially, the quarantine is still not announced, so no one is limited. Pregnant women are recommended not to leave the room but forced them there no one holds. My wife and kids (with us there seven year old daughter and two year old son) go out for walks, go to the sea… the Food spread around the room. This is not All inclusive and Packed. But enough food to live on. You can separately ask for example, soup for the baby. Even at my request was given a medical mask. The doctor we are still not inspected, but promised that he will do the bypass.

Hotel panic?

— No. Thank God all are OK, and this is important. But no one knows what will happen next. Travel agents say that Join Up will not leave us. Representatives of the tour operator has also announced that we will take — despite the fact that Ukraine stopped flights from other countries. Promise that this will be a special flight. But when it will happen, we don’t know. Prior to the 17th of March at the hotel we were told: who wants to, can leave the hotel to get to the airport, buy a ticket and fly to his country. As they say, will sign a memo of what I know about the coronavirus in the hotel. Of course, no one is not agreed. And such a proposal in terms of quarantine sounds, again, weird.

“The neighbouring property has all the bars, restaurants and nobody closes”

According to Valeria, Sunday, March 15, when it became known about the infection by the coronavirus in the hotel lost Internet access.

— And not only in the hotel and all Sharm El Sheikh! — Valery speaks. — Just three operators simultaneously blacked out, explaining that “temporary issue”. But they say that it was made specifically to tourists do not have time to spread information about coronavirus in Sharm El-Sheikh in social networks. But, of course, the information still leaked. Network wrote and outright lies about what supposedly people die and pregnant women locked up in the rooms… Apparently, the authorities of Sharm El-Sheikh was trying to avoid the flow of information of this kind. Besides, the neighboring hotel, which we literally through the wall, continues to work. They work all the bars, restaurants and no one closes.

16 March, the Internet appeared. It is a pity that we still are unable to contact the Consul. It is hoped that in the coming days, our question will be solved. Now I write some — say why you were flying to the resort in the midst of the epidemic of the coronavirus. But on March 8 when we came here, everything was in order. Perhaps we really underestimated the risks. But, perhaps, they underestimated the world.

Meanwhile, on the official website of the tour operator Join Up in Facebook, it was reported that the evacuation of tourists from Egypt expect in the next three to four days. “The flights will be carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of health. The plane will be epidemiologists and rapid tests for the screening of passengers”.

March 17 at 10 a.m. the Minister of foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said in Facebook that people from Sharm El-Sheikh have already begun to evacuate. Behind them flew the aircraft SkyUp: “in the Morning, five planes at Borispol and one in Lviv. The Consul helps. Work with tour operators and airlines to help our citizens”.

