All to combat coronavirus: tonight Billy Iles, Mariah Carey and Elton John will…

To maintain the morale of the Americans in difficult conditions, the General quarantine and shortages of some commodities of the company iHeartMedia and Fox have decided to hold online charity concert, during which the artists will communicate with visitors from home studios or even from their own living rooms.

This writes the Associated Press.

Leading the concert will be Elton John, and among the speakers announced the names of Billy Ailes, Alicia Keyes, Mariah Carey, Backstreet Boys, Tim McGraw and many others.

The concert will take place on Sunday, 29 March at 21:00 Washington (March 30 at 03:00 on the Kiev time).

It will last about an hour, and during the broadcast the audience will be invited to transfer funds to the account of the Fund, Feeding America and First Responders children’s Foundation.

Producer of the project by Joel Gallen, who has already conducted similar events after the terrorist attack in new York on 11 September 2001, hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the Haiti earthquake in 2010. The difference is that in all previous cases show held internally, and now have the Gall to learn a new format.

