All Ukrainians will arrive in Boryspil

About it reports the Ukrainian foreign Ministry Telegram channel.

“Since March 22, all citizens of Ukraine who have returned home or health international Charter flights arrive to the terminal In airport “Borispol”. In the terminal, work epidemiologists. All passengers are required control procedures and sent to isolation”, – the Ministry of foreign Affairs.

It is noted that the government of Ukraine has optimized and made more effective control of infection and strengthened control over observance of all rules of quarantine.