Allegedly pregnant Anna Sedokova are going to lose weight by spring (photos)

Ukrainian singer Anna Sedokova, who previously spoke about her fourth pregnancy, are going to lose weight by spring.

The actress posted a photo in a white bathing suit, where no hint of a pregnant belly, and said it was time to drop too much.

She Sedokova even made a analysis to see what she can and cannot do. “So, there are a number of foods which cause my body’s poor reaction, and I get better”, — said the singer.

According to her, it’s eggs and dairy products. “I adore everything that is connected with milk, curds and buttermilk, had to remove all of this from the life, if you want beautiful smooth skin and the body of your dreams. About the eggs I was initially delighted. I think Yes, albeit that I have no eggs will not survive, but eggs contain everywhere”, said Sedokova.

So she decided to give up for a week from eggs and dairy products. Under the distribution fell, and the alcohol, he allegedly pregnant Sedokova also decided for a week to give.

