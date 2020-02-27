Allegedly pregnant Anna Sedokova are going to lose weight by spring (photos)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Якобы беременная Анна Седокова собралась худеть к весне (фото)

Ukrainian singer Anna Sedokova, who previously spoke about her fourth pregnancy, are going to lose weight by spring.

The actress posted a photo in a white bathing suit, where no hint of a pregnant belly, and said it was time to drop too much.

She Sedokova even made a analysis to see what she can and cannot do. “So, there are a number of foods which cause my body’s poor reaction, and I get better”, — said the singer.

Якобы беременная Анна Седокова собралась худеть к весне (фото)

According to her, it’s eggs and dairy products. “I adore everything that is connected with milk, curds and buttermilk, had to remove all of this from the life, if you want beautiful smooth skin and the body of your dreams. About the eggs I was initially delighted. I think Yes, albeit that I have no eggs will not survive, but eggs contain everywhere”, said Sedokova.

So she decided to give up for a week from eggs and dairy products. Under the distribution fell, and the alcohol, he allegedly pregnant Sedokova also decided for a week to give.

Earlier, Elena Stepanenko has told how he lost 42 kg.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article