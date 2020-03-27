Almost 10 thousand of Chinese doctors to have contracted the virus in Spain

In Spain, the number of infected coronavirus health workers rose to 9444 cases.

This was stated by the Director of the coordinating center of emergency situations in health care with the Ministry of health of Spain, Fernando Simon, according to the publication Ultima Hora.

The number of infected physicians now constitutes 14.7% of the total number of infected in Spain.

In addition, the number of cases СOVID-19 among health care workers in recent days significantly increased – so, in comparison with Tuesday the increase is 75%.

“It’s high numbers compared to other countries, and it is the subject of our concern,” said Fernando Simon.

Were any of the medics died from the coronavirus, is not reported.

In addition, coronavirus has infected 282 of the Civil guard of Spain, but this does not affect the work of law enforcement service, as the service continues to perform 80 thousand guardsmen. In the Spanish army of the infected is even smaller – 172.