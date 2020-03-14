Already 59 suspicion of a coronavirus in Ukraine

As of 13 March, the Centre for public health of Ukraine received 59 of suspected novel coronavirus infection. About this BAGNET learned from the message of the CHP in Facebook.

“As of 13 March, the Centre for public health (CHP) of Ukraine received the 59 suspected novel coronavirus infection. 59 suspicion not means tested only 59 people. Since the beginning of the year, the Virology reference laboratory of the public health Center of Ukraine protested about 500 samples for novel coronavirus infection COVID-19”, – reported in the center.

The CHP said that suspicion is a preliminary diagnosis that is not confirmed clinically and laboratory. Suspicion set doctors only in cases that clearly fall under the criteria adopted by the Ministry of health.

“The Virology reference laboratory of the public health Center of Ukraine continues to explore not only the suspect cases, and contacts. Therefore, the information that in Ukraine only tested people who have a suspicion, not true,” – noted in the center.