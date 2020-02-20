Already began to choke: in Spain, the police rescued Ukrainians, almost killed in the underground…

In southern Spain rescued six citizens of Ukraine and Lithuania, who gasped at the factory for the production of counterfeit tobacco products.

As reports “European Pravda”, referring to the website of the Civil guard of Spain, the police found a hidden factory in a mountain village near Malaga after the arrest of the alleged organizers of production.

Factory was located at 4 meters under the ground. It had equipment capable of producing up to 3500 cigarettes per hour. To get to the production facility through the maze of tunnels that are only available through a special hatch.

After the arrests, no restock fuel generator that provided the oxygen to the workers. They began to gasp, to scream and to knock at soundproofing the hatch. And at that moment they heard the police. conducted searches at the top.

In the underground factory was also placed plantation of cannabis and sophisticated equipment, allowing even plasticize packs of cigarettes.

Spanish policies the RAID confiscated 153 thousand packs of cigarettes, more than 17 tons of rolled tobacco, 20 kg of hashish and 144 kg of marijuana.

Twelve Britons suspected of directing the operation, were arrested and are in custody.

Six of the workers were released pending the results of the investigation.

