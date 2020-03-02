Altach vs FC Salzburg: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Altach vs FC Salzburg. Forecast for the match of the championship of Austria (March 2, 2020)

Read our forecast for the match “Altach” – “Salzburg”, which will be held on March 2. The guests were stronger in the last meeting in person. How will this end? – the answer is in our material.

Altah

Altakh is not in the best condition, therefore it is located in the lower half of the standings and is in eighth position with 21 points. In the current championship, Alex Pastor’s wards away play uncertainly, winning only three matches. The result of the last round was a draw in a duel with Mattersburg, none of the teams were able to hit the goal.

Gebauer is the club’s top scorer, he has four goals.

Today at 19:00 Moscow time

Salzburg

“Salzburg” performs wonderfully in the regular season, but the last matches cannot be called successful, they managed to win only once from five past games, against the “Tirol” located at the very bottom with a score of 5: 1. The previous match was held against Austria (2: 2), in which it was not possible to identify the winner.

Note, the main scorer of Duck scored a double.

Statistics

“Altach” does not lose in five games in a row.

Salzburg has never lost on the road.

Salzburg does not miss three face-to-face meetings in a row.

Forecast

The Bulls are in great shape and continue to fight for the league championship. “Altach” demonstrates a confident game, so the guests will not be easy, although they managed to defeat the opponent in the last meeting in person. We believe that in total teams will score no more than three goals.

Our forecast is the total less than (3.5) in the BC Marathon for 1.89.