Alyona Alyona Elina Svitolina made the list of Forbes “30 Under 30”

ALYONA ALYONA. Photo: Press service

Forbes magazine has included Ukrainian rap singer Alyona Alyona (Helen Savranenko) and tennis player Elina Svitolina in the annual ranking of the 30 entrepreneurs, and leaders under 30.

28-year-old rap singer alyona alyona is presented in two categories of the rating is “Entertainment” and “Celebrities”.

A former kindergarten teacher rethinks how it sounds and looks like a rapper. On stage alyona alyona is Ukrainian rap. She has toured throughout Europe and is one of the best artists of the country”, — the newspaper writes about the Ukrainian singer.

Photo: screenshot

In the category “Sports and games” are 25-year-old Ukrainian Elina Svitolina sportsmenka.

Svitolina is involved in the final matches of the Grand slam tournaments. She has received 14 awards WTA (Women tennis Association) singles titles and two doubles, and also won WTA finals in 2018. Svitolina took third place in the WTA rankings and has partnered with Nike. The tennis player founded the Foundation Elina Svitolina in 2019, which supports young athletes with scholarships, conducting sports and charity events,” reports the journal.

Photo: screenshot

For the selection of 300 of the most promising Europeans Forbes studied history of thousands of nominees, and spent months working as a journalist.