Alyona Alyona has recorded a new track about believing in yourself for the movie “Pulse”

It Alyona Alyona recorded a track about faith in ourselves “GO!” for the Ukrainian sports drama “the Pulse”, the premiere of which is scheduled for March 19, 2020.

The music for the song were written by Vadim Alkhutov (Teejay), and words the singer.

The song “GO!” teaches us not to hold grudges on the fate, never give up and go their own way – the same message put in the image and actions of the protagonist Oksana creators of the film “Pulse”.

Sometimes life puts up. It seems that everything is against you, but still not by the rules. And those from whom they expect support, to turn my back. Hands down… this time comes the understanding that you have only you, and that you have to write your own rules, play as you want and do what you like. The history of the heroine was very inspiring to me. To achieve the goal in spite of all, and still remain a man – a wonderful story, a perfect example of a great real story. I am honored to write about this and to be part of it,” commented singer Alyona Alyona.

Alyona Alyona itself could be the main character of the film. The kindergarten teacher of a small TOWN writes a rap and its unusual lyrics, appearance and performance in the end conquers the Olympus. In this sense they are very similar to Oksana, the heroine of our film. And, of course, this parallel only strengthens the message that Alyona Alyona is investing in this track,” shared the film’s Director Sergei Cebotarenco.

